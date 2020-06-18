THE founder of a rescue centre for sick hedgehogs has been taken to Withybush Hospital after suffering from a stroke at home.

Beryl Steadman, the founder of the Pembrokeshire Hogspital, was found at her home after her daughter sent a friend to pop over and check on her.

Mrs Steadman was found lying in her hall surrounded by mice that her cat, Cupcake, had brought to revive her.

Ginny Spenceley who took over the Pembrokeshire Hogspital said they were not sure how long Beryl had been there for but said she is now being cared for at Withybush Hospital.

Ms Spenceley said: “She was found on Saturday [June 13] collapsed on her hallway floor, unfortunately, we don’t know how long she was there for because she lives on her own.”

Ms Spenceley said it had been a nasty stroke and when she was brought into Withybush she couldn’t swallow and now has limited mobility down one side.

“She had a stroke a year ago and she recovered well from that but this was a nasty one.”

Mrs Steadman founded the Pembrokeshire Hogspital more than 15 years ago before handing over the reins to Russ and Ginny of Silent World in 2016.

Mrs Steadman still cares for the hedgehogs that visit her garden.

“Everyone knows Beryl, Beryl the Hedgehog she’s known,” Ms Spenceley said.

“Everybody is rooting for her, her friends and neighbours, she will have lots of support when she comes out.

“I think it will be a long road to recovery.

“She loves her garden and her piano, she’d be unpleased if she can’t do that.

“We’re all very fond of her and we want her to know that there are lots of people out there rooting for her.”

Ms Spenceley urged everyone to check on their neighbours and relatives and make sure they are okay.

“If anyone you know is living on their own give them a call or pop round to check on them, please think of your neighbours, even if it is just for a chat about the weather.”

Anyone who wishes to send their well-wishes to Mrs Steadman is welcome to leave a message with the Pembrokeshire Hogspital on Facebook page, which will then be sent on to Karen, Beryl’s daughter.