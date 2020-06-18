Around 60 protesters gathered in Haverfordwest to take the knee and support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement yesterday (Wednesday, June 17).

The socially-distanced protesters came to together to stand up against racism around the world.

The organisers and several protesters gave speeches about their experiences and why it was important to continue to protest.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph after the event, Lucie and Olivia Abudioru gave their thoughts on racism in Pembrokeshire.

While the 20-year-old twins felt there was racism in Pembrokeshire, they said their experience was one more born out of ignorance.

"I would say from all the comments is that we do clearly have a problem in Pembrokeshire," Lucie said.

"I feel like a minority of people are racist here but from other people, it's an issue of education.

"It comes from a place of ignorance rather than anything else.

"A lot of people say to me that they don't see colour, but if they don't see colour then they don't see me as a person.

"It can't be ignored - it has to be addressed.

"I wouldn't say [I get racist abuse] in my day to day life but there's a lot of little things like being told that having my hair in its natural state is not appropriate for school, or being stepped aside outside Tesco by the police when I do shopping."

Olivia agreed, saying it was an issue she experienced often: "You get a lot of things like that, when I'm at work people ask me 'where are you from?' or 'what nationality are you?'

"People are so interested about it and I don't get why they would never ask the same question of a white person.

"It happens all the time."

The pair said that while those things might seem small, they still affect you, especially when you are young.

"Racism here is more underlying and those things still really affect you," Lucie said

"In primary school I had teachers pull my hair and teachers who refused to learn how to say my surname. Little things that people don't realise are harmful, but they are to a child."

Olivia said she had seen people respond to the BLM matter movement with "all lives matter" but she said people didn't realise the movement was about the black community and how black people matter too.

The pair were concerned that history taught in British school was whitewashed, pointing to Sir Thomas Picton.

"I went to STP and we were never taught about him, we're never taught about that side of Britain," Lucie said.

"You get taught about 'Great Britain' but not the other side, people need to be taught about that side of our history."