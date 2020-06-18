A NORTH Pembrokeshire beautician is made up to have been named the UK's best make up blogger/ vlogger in this year's Official Make Up Awards.

Former Ysgol Bro Gwaun pupil, Kirsten James, was nominated for the looks she creates on her Facebook page, Kirsten James MUA.

After a rigorous judging process and a public vote Kirsten was contacted by the event organiser, Creative Oceanic, to say that she had won her category.

Kirsten was also a finalist in the Welsh Freelance Make Up Artist category.

Nineteen-year-old Kirsten currently works at Fishguard's Pure Beauty salon where she has been mentored by owner, Maria Nicholas.

Before that she studied at Pembrokeshire College where she was also recognised for the high quality of her work.

"She has done really really well," said Maria I am immensely proud of her. I saw from the beginning that she had a passion for make up and I have encouraged her to go with it. It's her strength."

Kirsten said she was "over the moon" to be nominated and absolutely delighted to win.

"I didn't really expect to win," she said. "I was jumping up and down for joy. I am a qualified beauty therapist but make up is my passion, it's my favourite thing.

"I have been really artistic and creative all my life and went down the make up route."

The Official Make up Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but it is hoped it will be held in Manchester later this year.