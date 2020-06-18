ITV have announced they are bringing back their classic gameshow Family Fortunes.

A new series, set to go into production later this year, is on the hunt for new contestants to take part.

It's not yet been confirmed if previous host Vernon Kay will return to present the primetime gameshow, with celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo reportedly in the frame to take over.

A spokesperson from Thames TV, the producers of the show, have explained who they are on the lookout for.

"Our survey says... Family Fortunes is back!

"We are looking for families of five or more, currently living together, to take part in a brand new series of the TV classic.

"The makers of BGT, Take Me Out and Supermarket Sweep are looking for families from across the UK to play for a huge cash prize."

For more information, and how to apply, email ff2020@thames.tv.

All applicants must be aged 16 and over and must have the right to live and work in the UK.