A 57-year-old man has been arrested after a vessel was seized filled with endangered animal shells and an imitation firearm.

The man, from Wales, was arrested on Monday, June 15, after his vessel was intercepted by Border Force near Pembroke.

Items seized on the vessel included a machete, an imitation fire arm, pepper spray, 4kgs of Sea turtle shells, 7.45kgs of pink conch shells and a quantity of coral.

Nearly all species of sea turtle are classed as endangered by the World Wildlife Fund and conch shells and coral can require a licence to sell in the UK.

The search was carried out by Border Force's national deep rummage team at Pembroke, who detected the prohibited and restricted goods, including items covered by CITES (convention for the international trade in endangered species) and several illegal weapons.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Customs and Excise Management Act and the investigation has been passed to the National Crime Agency.

David Smith from Border Force's maritime command said: "This was an excellent interception by Border Force maritime, that has resulted not only in the recovery of a number of offensive weapons, but also items derived from endangered wildlife.

"Wildlife crime has a devastating environmental impact and this significant find included some of the most endangered species.

"Wildlife trafficking groups use the same routes as criminals engaged in other forms of smuggling – including drugs and firearms – and Border Force officers work tirelessly to clamp down on this trade."