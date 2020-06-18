NON-ESSENTIAL shops in Wales are expected to be able to reopen on Monday, June 22.

First Minister Mark Drakeford, in his latest review of Wales lockdown measures tomorrow, June 19, is expected to announce that all non-essential shops in the country will be able to open from Monday, as long as they can comply with physical distancing.

It is one of what is expected to be a number of measures announced on Friday to further ease the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The First Minister had indicated at the last review three weeks ago that non-essential retail could be reopened in tomorrow's announcement, and told businesses to get ready.

No official announcement has been made yet.

Commenting on the report that non-essential shops in Wales will re-open from Monday, Conservative leader and Preseli AM Paul Davies said: "The Welsh Labour Government has finally woken up and listened to our calls to begin to re-open the Welsh economy in a safe and sensible way to protect lives and livelihoods.

“But while we welcome this announcement, it frankly beggars belief as to why travel restrictions are not being lifted too.

“Many retailers need custom from a wide area to survive and will go to the wall if they are forced to rely on local trade alone.

“It’s also unfair to prevent retailers from opening immediately, causing them to lose out on another weekend of trade, especially when they were advised three weeks ago to prepare for opening three weeks ago today.

“The longer the lockdown, the greater the damage to the Welsh economy and the more difficult it will be to recover."

Responding to the news that non-essential retailers in Wales are expected to be told they can reopen from Monday at the next lockdown review, Plaid Cymru Shadow Minister for Health Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “This announcement this evening will not come as a surprise and many people will be glad to see yet another element of easing restrictions. However, we need to know not only which restrictions are being eased in the here and now but also which restrictions are expected to be lifted in the weeks and months ahead.

“Three weeks ago the First Minister asked non-essential shops to prepare to re-open safely. What we need to know now is which businesses and which sectors will be given guidance next to prepare for safe re-opening in three weeks’ time.

“I’m calling on the First Minister to relax restrictions as fast and as safely as possible and to consistently test and challenge the decisions they take as we move towards a new normality.