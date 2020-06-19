STENA line has announced a raft of measures aimed at making ferry travel "the safest form of public transport" in anticipation of lockdown measures easing and non-essential travel being allowed.

These include social distancing, sanitising fog machines, fresh sea air inside the ships and the recommended wearing of face coverings. All are seen as key to reassuring customers about the future of ferry travel as countries reopen their borders in the coming weeks.

Ferries have played a vital role during the pandemic keeping supplies of food, medicines and equipment moving across Europe. As people look forward to being able to travel this summer, Stena Line has been receiving an increase in passenger bookings.

In advance of the return of sea corridors reopening to tourist travel the company has been finalising extensive new safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe and seamless journey:

The company, which runs out of Fishguard, has undertaken risk assessments, which have capped the numbers of passengers on each crossing to guarantee adequate space for social distancing.

Fresh sea air is now being circulated into the air filtration systems on all ferries and new fog machines are being used to sanitise communal areas and cabins on the ferries and alongside the continuous cleaning routines being undertaken throughout the ships.

From Monday, June 15, face coverings are recommended for all passengers and crew on Stena Line vessels, and in terminals, on all routes on the Irish Sea and the North Sea, where social distancing is difficult to achieve, such as in stairwells, lifts and in corridors.

"Ferry travel is the only mode of transport where you can social distance, so it is no surprise that we are now seeing an increase in bookings due to the expected reduction in lockdown restrictions, " said Stena Line's CEO Niclas Mårtensson.

"In advance of the return of international travel we now feel the time is right to tell people about our new anti-COVID-19 measures and reassure them that ferries provide the safest mode of transport for travel passengers and freight drivers. The safety of our passengers and crew is always a top priority for Stena Line.

"By providing the ability to social distance the whole journey, our big, bright and spacious ferries have plenty of fresh sea air, both inside and out, and offer the safest way to travel for people who want to take a break after the long lockdown" says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.