A man from East London has been charged with making off without paying for fuel at two petrol stations in Haverfordwest.
Thomas Dredge, aged 32, from Greenfield Gardens, Dagenham, was arrested in Carmarthen following reports of thefts in Pembrokeshire on Wednesday, June 17.
He has been charged with two counts of making off without payment to the value of £210.90, two counts of using a false instrument and possession of cannabis.
He will appear before Swansea Crown Court today (Friday, June 19).
