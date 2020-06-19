“I WAS thinking ‘if they can’t save the Prime Minister, they can’t save me’.”

Husband and wife Pembrokeshire County Councillors, Thomas and Alison Tudor, have spoken about what it is like to battle the coronavirus.

The couple, who both work for the NHS, did not believe they had the virus initially due to a lack of symptoms.

“They said to check your temperature, at the time I didn’t have a cough or a temperature,” said Thomas, an anaesthetic technician/operating department practitioner at Withybush Hospital.

“We were shocked that he was positive,” Alison said.

“There weren’t many cases that we had heard of at the time.”

It wasn’t until after he tested positive that Thomas developed a cough.

“I coughed up blood and ended up in casualty. It took a long time to get back to normal,” he said.

“It took about three weeks and I still get tired now.”

He added: “It was like a having a really bad flu, you feel tired, lethargic, aching all over.

“The day when my blood [oxygen] was 93 was the day that Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital I was thinking: ‘if they can’t save the Prime Minister, they can’t save me’.”

Alison, a physiotherapy paediatric technician, thought she had hay fever at first, with a dry throat and itchy nose, but as the symptoms became worse she also went to get tested.

“I was just vomiting all the way there, it took me out for four days.

“Someone told me years ago that you know when you’ve got proper flu if someone put £100,000 at the bottom of your bed you wouldn’t have the energy to get it.

“That was what it was like, the fatigue was terrible.”

Alison added: “When it started off we did a little note and put it around the estate saying if you need any help to ring us, in the end, it was us that was ill!”

Even after fighting the virus both still have signs, with Mr Tudor even getting retested because he has continued to have a cough, although the test came back negative.

Cllr Thomas Tudor donated his blood plasma to help other patients suffering with the virus

Alison said that while she didn’t have the virus any more, she wished she had waited longer to go back to work.

She said: “I had been deployed to ward seven, we weren’t using the lifts because of social distancing and by the top of the stairs I was gasping for breath.

“I have never had that before, I used to be a runner.

“I was shocked and a bit frightened, I had to wait to get my breath.”

The virus spread through the Tudor household, with their daughters developing symptoms but were unable to get tests.

The Tudor family celebrating VE Day

The pair advised that anyone with symptoms get a test immediately.

“The virus hasn’t gone away, it’s still out there, people need to report it as soon as they can and follow the government guidelines that have been given.

Thomas and Alison thanked their friends, family and the community for their support.