POLICE simultaneously raided three homes in north Pembrokeshire and Cardigan in response to concerns around drugs use in the community.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers targeted a house in Newport, Pembrokeshire, and two houses in Cardigan on Thursday (June 18).

Entry was gained by chainsaw at the first home in Maes y Mynydd, Newport, at around 9.30am, where a quantity of cannabis and more than £3,000 were seized.

The occupant was not at home, but inquiries are underway to locate them for interview.

The second warrant was carried out in High Street, Cardigan, where cannabis and white powder were found and seized. The occupant will be voluntarily interviewed with regards possession of class A and class B substances in the coming days.

A home in Bro Teifi, Cardigan, was also searched, with no evidence of drugs use or supply. Positive engagement was carried out with the community.

T/Inspector Kaamil Garnie said: “These warrants were executed in direct response to community concerns and the emerging threat of class A drugs in South Ceredigion.

“We have reviewed information received from the community and have monitored the situation over the past few months.

“It was vital that we took action to reassure communities that we are listening to their concerns and acting on information supplied, as well as to disrupt the use and supply of illegal substances in the area.”