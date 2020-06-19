A VIRTUAL procession inspired by the Summer Solstice will burst into life on screens across Pembrokeshire tomorrow (Saturday) evening.

The mysteries surrounding the Preseli Bluestone - the original source of the Stonehenge stones - will be explored in the online, digital parade.

The event promises to be 'a joyful visual feast of community and creativity', says its organisers, by National Theatre Wales (NTW) TEAM and Counterpoint Arts.

The procession comes in the run-up to TEAM's large-scale production Go Tell The Bees.

Families across Wales have been encouraged to create their own paper sunflowers to help them play their part in the parade, which will featue dance, video and art work created with local artists, musicians, choirs, schools and community groups.

Leading the procession will be Welsh performers Carys Eleri (Olwen) and Ioan Hefin (Belenus) with music created by Branwen Munn, Carys Eleri and John Lawrence (formerly of Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci) along with a number of talented Pembrokeshire creatives.

To make your own sunflower, visit /www.nationaltheatrewales.org/ntw_shows/go-tell-the-bees/#mission_1:_sunflower_make

And to take part in the procession with your own sunflower, follow this link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdM-utYBfDSeIIZrxF-9aMtsQn9hWvjb09moCd4yizpDFSNkA/viewform

Naomi Chiffi, NTW TEAM co-ordinator and co-creator of Go Tell The Bees, said “We know, from the work we have been doing in Pembrokeshire over the past four years, that this county is full of amazing, talented people whose ideas and enthusiasm sit at the heart of Go Tell the Bees.

"With over 500 sunflower packs having been sent out and involvement from choirs, schools, dancers, bands, storytellers and artists from Pembrokehsire and beyond, our virtual procession is proving to be a true celebration of our connection to each other, despite these difficult times.”

The digital procession will take place on Saturday 20 June 2020 at 7pm and will be broadcast live on NTW’s AM channel https://www.amam.cymru/nationaltheatrewales