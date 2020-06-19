MILFORD Haven School has said it was ‘overwhelmed’ by the response they had to its Bags of Books project earlier this week.

The 'Bags of Books' event was designed and developed by Milford Haven Schools' communications officer, Miss Gemma Baker, to create a simple opportunity for Milford Haven School to share additional reading material with the community and support literacy.

On Tuesday, June 16, there were over 50 clear bags tied to the front fencing of the school with each bag containing a brand-new book for children of all ages.

The community were invited to come and collect a free book between 10am and 3pm

Everyone who attended was asked to follow social distancing guidance, and only touch a book if they intended to take it.

Anyone from the local area was welcome to come and take part and all the books were gone inside two hours.

The school aims to support the community as much as it can including developing strong literacy skills in its young people.

A spokesperson for the school said: “This overwhelmingly positive response has highlighted to us the need for schools to find more creative ways like 'Bags of Books' to support our communities with literacy resources, especially given the unique set of circumstances we face with regards to CVD19 and home learning.

“We very much hope to hold another 'Bags of Books' event in the future, Ms Morris (MHS Headteacher) would like to personally thank everyone that has taken part and also those that reached out to the school to offer kind words of support for the project going forward.”

Mrs J Turner, MHS Leader for Literacy, said: "MHS understands the importance of equipping our pupils with the strong literacy skills they require to truly fulfill their potential. Excellent reading skills form the bedrock on which our children are able learn and access the world around them.

“Together, with parents and careers, we nurture and guide our pupils to build these vital skills, while also developing a lifelong enjoyment of reading. 'Bags of Books' is just one of the ways in which we continue to support and champion literacy here at Milford Haven School."