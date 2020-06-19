An East London man who stole fuel from two petrol stations in Haverfordwest has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Five charges were brought against Thomas Dredge, aged 32, from Greenfield Gardens, Dagenham.

Dredge was given a 16-week prison sentence for making off without payment at Swansea Magistrates Court on Friday, June 19.

He was also given three concurrent 16 week sentences for a further charge of making off without payment and two counts of false or doctored registration plates.

Dredge will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £128 for possession of three grams of cannabis.

Dredge was arrested in Carmarthen following reports of thefts in Pembrokeshire on Wednesday, June 17.

Speaking after the trial, Pembrokeshire's Roads Policing Unit said: "On Wednesday the male had attempted to steal over £200 worth of diesel, from petrol stations in the Haverfordwest area.

"During the commission of those offences he had tried to mask the identity of his vehicle, by using false/doctored numberplates.

"During subsequent searches of his vehicle, the false number plates were found, concealed under the bonnet.

"It was also ascertained that the male had tried to doctor the false number plates even further, by use of tape."