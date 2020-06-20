THE beauty of Pembrokeshire’s dark sky – and the tourism it attracts – form part of plans to reduce light pollution.

A partnership project, including Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the County Council and Natural resources Wales, has been looking at ways to enhance the dark sky as part of Starry Skies Pembrokeshire.

The key objectives of the partnership are to enhance dark and starry skies in Pembrokeshire, and also the land and seascapes beneath, for wildlife, health, culture and heritage, said Hannah Buck, tourism and well-being policy officer said.

Members of the National Park operations committee were presented with an overview of the project at its virtual meeting on June 17.

She added that there was increased awareness and interest in dark sky areas, and visiting them for activities such as star gazing, bat walks and astrophotography with the county having a number of ‘dark sky discovery sites’ as well as opportunities to hire equipment such as telescopes.

Work on reducing light pollution has increased since a sky quality survey in 2015, with the discovery sites set up the following year and the establishment of Discovery in the Dark National Parks Wales in 2017, the committee heard.

Starry Skies Pembrokeshire will be used to raise awareness of the impact on nature, landscape, health and well-being of light pollution, reducing it by engaging with local communities and business as well as identifying areas experience adverse impacts.