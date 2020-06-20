STREET cleaners have been busy ensuring that Pembrokeshire’s town centres are kept hygienic and clean in preparation for the eventual easing of lockdown measures.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the team has continued to dispose of litter and fly-tipping, empty public bins and carry out essential cleaning.
“We would like to reassure residents that the Council is taking measures to ensure their safety by maintaining good hygiene standards in our town centres,” said Cllr Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for the Environment.
“Our street cleansing employees are doing a fantastic job to keep public areas clean, and my thanks go to them for their continued hard work – not just during the current crisis but throughout the year.
Cllr Tomos added: “I’d also like to remind the public that it is essential that they dispose of any litter carefully and correctly in public areas.”