Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last 24 hours, however testing data has been underreported due to technical issues.

There have been no new cases reported in Pembrokeshire, which so far has 286 cases, and two in Carmarthenshire which now has 760 today, Saturday. There is one new report in Ceredigion, bringing its total cases to 52.

Public Health Wales stated that testing data has been underreported today due to technical issues.

A spokesman said: “We are working to resolve this and these results will be included in the figures as soon as the issue has been resolved.”

Wales now has a total of 15,026 cases, and 1,476 deaths, 65 of which have been in the Hywel Dda area.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:“Public Health Wales welcomes the First Minister’s announcement yesterday that non-essential retailers are able to open on Monday June 22, providing that they are able to comply with social distancing measures.

“The announcement adds that further relaxation of lockdown measures, including the lifting of the restriction on non-essential travel to around five miles, is planned for July 6, providing that community transmission continues to reduce.

“It is important to note that until a further announcement is made by Welsh Government, then the current measures remain in place - as a general rule, people should not travel more than five miles from home. This will help to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading as people begin to travel more.

“Future relaxation of lockdown measures will also be dependent on everyone following advice set out in the ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy, including self-isolating when required. Complying with social distancing and hygiene measures remain extremely important.

“Screening programmes in Wales will start sending invitations and reminders to eligible individuals again, beginning with Cervical Screening Wales from the end of June. This follows a pause in screenings due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been in unprecedented times, and pausing the invitations for these programmes was a difficult recommendation for us to make. However we had to ensure that NHS services were able to focus as matter of priority to respond to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, as well as to reduce the need for participants’ travel and potential contact with others at the peak of the pandemic.

“Invitations and reminders for individuals who are now overdue screening will be sent based on clinical priority.

“Revised lockdown arrangements also apply to people in Wales who have been told to ‘shield’ from the virus. They are able to go outside and meet people from another household, provided they keep a two-metre distance.

“England has begun to further ease some of its lockdown restrictions. People who live alone in England are now also able to form a support bubble with another household, while individuals accessing public transport are now required to wear face coverings. Please note that these arrangements do not apply in Wales.

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy. Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come in contact with an individual with Novel Coronavirus in order to prevent the risk of others spreading the infection in our communities.

“Anyone who has a positive Novel Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who were in contact with. This is for everyone’s benefit and we are grateful for your continued cooperation.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“You do not need to have any concerns about providing names to the tracing team. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Information about the symptoms of Novel Coronavirus to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Novel Coronavirus symptoms can now apply for a home testing kit using the new UK online portal. For further information and a link to the booking website, visit: www.gov.wales/coronavirus or www.llyw.cymru/coronafeirws. This will be supported by a national 119 phone service, through which people can also order a home test.

“We are encouraging everyone to download the Symptom Study app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

"We also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.”