Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, provided a further coronavirus update on Friday, June 19.

He said: “Today we have had an important update from the First Minister in relation to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“He announced a series of changes coming into effect from Monday, the main one being that non-essential retail businesses will be able to open.”

Other changes include:

• enabling private prayer in places of worship where social distancing is maintained and gatherings do not take place

• restarting the housing market by enabling house viewings to take place in vacant properties and house moves where a sale has been agreed but not yet completed

• lifting the restrictions on outdoor sports courts but social distancing must be maintained. No contact or team sports allowed

• enabling non-professional elite athletes - including Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls - to resume training.

At the next review on July 9, the Welsh Government will consider a range of specific options for opening:

• self-contained holiday accommodation

• personal care services, such as hairdressing and beauty salons, by appointment.

Cllr Simpson said: "Welsh Government will also be discussing with the hospitality sector the potential phased reopening of pubs, cafes and restaurants while maintaining strict social distancing.

"In the meantime, the County Council will review today’s announcement and the impact it will have on our services and other areas.

"Over the last three months, the authority’s officers have tirelessly worked to ensure the Covid-19 guidelines has been implemented. They will continue to review and implement any necessary changes.

"I want to again thank everyone for working together to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. We have been through so much over the last few months and it has affected us all both emotionally and mentally.

"We need to ensure we keep strong and share our concerns. We all need to offload at times. I know that, without my family and friends, I would have struggled to deal with everything. We all need someone to talk to.”