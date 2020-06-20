Efforts are underway to reopen Pembrokeshire schools.

Work is currently taking place behind the scenes by local schools, and supported by county council services, to ensure they are ready to welcome pupils through their doors on Monday, June 29.

Cllr David Simpson, Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said he was grateful to all those working so hard.

“My sincere thank you to all staff who are ensuring that the schools are safe and welcoming places for their pupils,” he said.

“It is reassuring to see such commitment to get everything in place for that important date.”

He said that the work of schools is being supported by staff in many different sections within the council including education, building maintenance, catering, school transport, facilities management and HR.

“It is a considerable challenge to limit the amount of contact between different groups of children and provide the range of additional protective measures,” he said.

“To help schools with their preparations, a group of officers from a cross-section of council departments has visited each school to support and advise on a range of issues.

“This includes the safe flow of pupils and teachers within the school site, maintaining social distancing, altered classroom layouts, extra handwashing and hand-sanitiser provision, sourcing storage for any surplus furniture, new signage, and canteen arrangements.

“Officers have also put together an operational guidance document, which is updated as and when new national guidance or regulations are announced.”

One headteacher has been in touch to praise the support and confirm that he had received a visit from building maintenance staff to fit items discussed during the visit, and an order for PPE items had been received within just a few days.

“The systems are well organised and we should be able to hit the deadline and welcome both staff and pupils with confidence,” he said.

Cllr Simpson said: “It is to everyone’s credit that they are all putting in a great effort and pulling together.”