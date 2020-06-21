Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI crew assisted a boat in difficulties on Saturday evening.

The D-Class inshore lifeboat was tasked to assist a 14ft motorboat drifting due to engine difficulties in Fishguard Harbour at around 6.50pm.

A crew spokesman said: “The ILB launched quickly and was on scene within minutes, where they took the casualty vessel under tow back to the slipway on Goodwick Parrog ready to be recovered.

“With the tasking complete, the ILB headed back to station for a clean and refuel to be made ready for service again.”