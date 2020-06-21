A local MS has praised Marcus Rashford as England follows Wales on summer school meals.

Following Marcus Rashford's success in persuading the UK government to provide free school meals to eligible children in England this summer, Joyce Watson MS said: "Thanks to the Welsh Labour Government, Wales was the first country in the UK to guarantee funding for free school meals over the summer holidays.

"Many families will struggle through this hard summer so I welcome the UK government's U-turn on support for the same summer support for English children.

"However, it says a lot about them that they had to be publicly embarrassed by a footballer before they agreed to act."

The Mid and West Wales Member of the Senedd added: "Marcus Rashford has shown the Prime Minister what leadership looks like in his passion to support the most vulnerable in this time of need.

"The welfare and wellbeing of children and families will always come first for Welsh Labour."

To find out how to access free school meals visit gov.wales/find-out-about-free-school-meals-during-coronavirus-outbreak.