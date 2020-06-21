Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information to find a 21-year-old Fishguard man who has been reported missing.
Billy Miller was last seen in the vicinity of Warren Street, Tenby at approximately 11.30pm last night, Saturday, June 20.
He is described as white, approx. 5ft 8 inches tall and of a slim build with short back and sides brown hair.
He was last seen wearing blue tight fitting ripped jeans, an oversized grey sweatshirt and a navy blue baseball cap with a red logo.
Anyone who has seen Mr Miller, or anyone who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by phoning 101.