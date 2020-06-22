TODAY is the day... from 9am this morning non-essential retailers can open their doors to customers; as long as they observe social distancing rules.

The re-opening represents a landmark moment in the Welsh Government-imposed lockdown intended to help the NHS cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

It means that businesses can now start to make up the economic ground they’ve lost since they closed their doors at the end of March.

It means people can go back to work, reducing the burden on the UK Government’s furlough scheme and get the Pembrokeshire economy moving too.

If you venture out to our High Streets today, please remember those local traders who are the backbone of our retail offer.

When you shop in their stores, you are supporting Pembrokeshire people; who in turn contribute to the local economy..... so it’s win-win.

The Western Telegraph will be backing them all the way and will be launching a great new business support campaign, Love Local Business.

We’ll also be covering the scene on our high streets today, so keep coming back for regular updates.

