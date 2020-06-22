BOTH Tenby lifeboats were launched yesterday (Sunday) evening in a search for a possible missing person in the North Bay.
The RNLI inshore lifeboat, Georgina Taylor, was launched at 8.45pm, followed a short time later at 9.15pm by the all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller.
The inshore lifeboat was initially tasked to search from the harbour, around to Castle Beach, whilst Tenby and St Govans coastguard rescue teams, along with the police, searched the shoreline and cliffs above.
Once on the water, the Haydn Miller was tasked to perform a shoreline search from the harbour, up towards Wiseman’ Bridge and was soon joined by the Georgina Taylor, which searched all the coves and beaches which the larger lifeboat was unable to reach.
With the search area exhausted and with nothing found, both boats were stood down and returned to station, arriving at 10.35pm.