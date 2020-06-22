Can you name these Pembrokeshire towns by pictures of high streets and buildings from years gone by?
This week we have eight photos from across the years.
Do you recognise any of the buildings from your childhood? A cinema where you spent your youth?
Many pictures feature buildings that no longer exist and one town is featured twice.
Answers and picture credits listed below.
No cheating!
1. This photo looks like it was taken from the foot of the hill
2. Can you nail this one down?
3. The building may be a hint for some
4. Big city name for town’s entrance road
5. Did you watch any shows here?
6. No hint for this one
7. It’s hard to imagine a horse going up that hill these days
8. A lot more cars around these days
9. A lovely town in the main
Answers
1. Saundersfoot
2. Neyland
3. Tenby
4. Pembroke Dock London Road
5. Milford Haven Picture
6. Pembroke Dock
7. Haverfordwest
8. Narberth
9. Pembroke
Pictures courtesy of:
1. Saundersfoot & District Historical Society
2. Simon Hancock
3. Tenby museum
4. Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre Archive
5. Jason Davies
6. Tony Ellyatt
7. Simon Hancock
8. Narberth Museum
9. Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society