PARENTS are being reminded to keep an eye on where their children are following an alleged incident of vandalism in Pembroke Dock.
A police spokesman said: “Police in Pembroke Dock are investigating after a window was smashed near the St Teilo’s Road area of the town.
“Sometime during the afternoon of Friday, June 12, a stone has been thrown at a property causing the window to smash.
“A group of youths wearing dark clothing have been sighted in the area around the time of the incident and have been seen to move away quickly.
“Parents are being reminded to be mindful of their children's whereabouts and that they are following government restrictions on social distancing.
“If anyone has any information or knows who is responsible, please report it in one of the following ways:
• Online: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline
• Email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
• Phone: 101
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0051/12/06/2020/01/C.”