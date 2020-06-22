A TABLET donation to local hospitals aims to keep loved ones in touch during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jess Dooner, a founder of Lockdown Charity Draws, aims to raise money for different causes during lockdown.

One of the group’s most recent donations was 11 tablets to South Pembrokeshire and Withybush hospitals, which can be used by patients to keep in touch with their loved ones.

Ms Dooner said she got the idea for the tablets after speaking to a nurse at South Pembrokeshire Hospital who said they were having to run back and forth with the two tablets they had.

“It’s the only way for a lot of people to speak to their family during this so we wanted to help.

“We provided South Pembrokeshire with more because they deal with palliative care.

“It would be my worst nightmare not being able to say goodbye.”

Besides the hospitals, the group has raised money for Get the Boys a Lift, Sandy Bear and Dezza’s Cabin and want to help Hollyland care home and Folly Farm next.

Ms Dooner said they wanted to help local business and charities get through the pandemic.

“I started the group to give me something to do during lockdown and I was out of work,” Ms Dooner said.

“I wanted everything we raised to go to charity.

“We are trying to help someone different every week.

“We get people in the group to nominate charities, we are in the back end of nowhere here so its nice to keep the support as local as possible.”

If you would would like to donate to the next cause contact Ms Dooner on Facebook for details.