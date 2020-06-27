BEING able to play all together at the village hall in Jameston may not be possible at this present time, but this has not hindered the enthusiasm of the Pembroke Bridge Club family as the online table numbers are growing beautifully each week.

“The sessions have a minimum of seven full tables playing at each session, and the idea of online bridge with Bridge Base Online looks to be the way forward for the foreseeable future,” said club owner Irene Delahunty.

The club plays together three times a week, Tuesday mornings at 11am, Thursday afternoons at 2pm and Friday mornings at 11am. All these sessions are on BBO, with Sarah Amos, national director, on hand at every single session.

The sessions are for Pembroke Bridge Club only and the start times are prompt.

The bridge ‘lessons' are also ongoing with club teacher Peter Milewski who continues his classes online, in the ’Teacher’s Corner,’ on Wednesday mornings on Bridge Club Live at 11am.

Kevin Thomas, and Julie Milewski are also regulars in the teaching corner playing and guiding the beginners group.

These lessons are a continuation from the Wednesday beginner/intermediate group which the club normally runs in Kilgetty. The online class average four tables weekly. If anyone would like to join the online classes, you would be most welcome. For any further details please call 01646 622002.

This week the club is remembering this time last year when a big 90th birthday party was held for one of the club favourites, Phil Rogers. He is celebrating his 91st birthday this week, and the club would like to wish him a very happy birthday.

Results from club last week were; Tuesday, seven full tables: 1st Richard and Margaret Caley 64.72, 2nd Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 62.96, 3rd Steve Jarvis and Hilary Davis 54.63, 4th Pam Evans and Anne Marie Pagett 54.63.

Thursday, June 18, seven full tables: Top N/S Keith Davidson and Jennifer Wardell 55.09, 2nd Liz Crockford and Judy Lewis 54.17, 3rd Kevin Thomas and Gareth Jones 53.77; Top E/W Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 65.28, 2nd Irene Delahunty and Julie Milewski 54.63, 3rd Lee Collier and Cindy Middleton 51.39.

Friday, June 19, 10 full tables in play: Top N/S Pam Evans and Anne Marie Pagett 60.19, 2nd Carmel Wiseman and Peter Oeppen 58.64, 3rd Richard and Margaret Caley 54.01, 4th John Seal and Lucy Brooker 52.78.

Top E/W: Kay Clement and Jennifer Wardell 68.21, 2nd Peter and Julie Milewski 60.80, 3rd Lee Collier and Irene Delahunty 56.48, 4th Martin and Aileen Neilan 54.01.

Should you be interested in joining Pembroke Bridge Club, please contact irene.dela@btinternet.com for further information, or telephone 078 798 56512.