MORE THAN 300 individuals were supported by Fishguard and Goodwick Food Support last week, with 72 deliveries made over the weekend.
"A big thank you to Susie, Diane and Nicola and Shane for sorting deliveries you are all amazing," said a spokesman for the project. "And a big thank you again to everyone who has donated to us this week, you have made this possible."
The group also thanked all the individuals and businesses who had helped provide food to vulnerable families and individuals over the last weeks.
These included Castle Hot Tubs, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco in Goodwick, Bluestone Brewery, Goodwick garage, Fishguard Post Office, Calon Wen, Total Produce, the Old Bakehouse and A&R Automotive.
It also thanked all the volunteers for their t work in sourcing, collecting and delivering food to families in need.
"It may be over soon, tourism may return," said a group spokesman. "But never forget the families and individuals who, through no fault of their own, have lost jobs and businesses.
"It won't go straight back as it was. Families will still be in need for some time to come, people will still be shielding, so we won't be stopping any time soon.
"The sense of community and the way we've all worked together has been wonderful, Let's keep it going."