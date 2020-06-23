I’VE just seen a new report (from Best for Britain and the Social Market Foundation) on the double-impact of Brexit and coronavirus, and feel like I’ve spotted an iceberg on the horizon that everyone else is ignoring.
The report shows that any change to our trade relationship with Europe during the Covid-19 recession will hurt the UK economy.
Wales, the North West and the Midlands regions of the UK would face a disproportionately severe impact should we leave the Brexit transition period without any kind of deal.
Brexit is done and we cannot stop it, but we can protect our jobs, our services and our local businesses.
However, our communities are already stretched to breaking point by the coronavirus pandemic and we desperately need time to deal with that before we can turn our focus to our changing relationship with the EU.
I would encourage your readers to contact their MPs to ask that they put pressure on the Government to opt for an extension to the Brexit transition.
ELIZABETH BOWYER,
By email
