AFTER a rigorous selection process, St Davids' Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi has chosen the heads of school for the next academic year. Rhian Goodson and Rhydian Rees Harries are the new head girl and head boy. Their deputies are Rhianon Mansfield and Henry Raymond.

The school's senior prefects will be Keon Thomas, Robyn Kovachev, Hazel Stewart-Deane and Jasmine Morris.