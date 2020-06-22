A PEMBROKESHIRE hospitality business is breathing a little easier after securing a £600,000 bank loan to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

The Seren Collection includes the five-star hotel Grove of Narberth, Coast Restaurant and Kiosk Café in Saunderfoot, as well as the Michelin-starred Beach House Restaurant on the Gower.

It has received the loan from Barclays via the CBILS Government-backed emergency loan scheme.

Neil Kedward, managing director of the Seren Collection said: “Coronavirus struck just as were moving into our busy season and suddenly all our hard-earned forward bookings were gone.

"The bank loan has helped us pay back every penny of deposits received to our guests through the spring and into the early summer as well as helping us pay our staff, creditors and get ready for opening.

"I think it’s important, during this difficult time, to make sure we meet all our commitments to staff and our fabulous suppliers.

"As well as meeting our payment terms, it means that all of us collectively are best placed when the time comes to re-boot our business after the crisis."

He thanked the Seren Collection's relationship director at Barclays, Greer Hooper, for her 'understanding and sincere interest in the business'.

Mr Kedward added: "This made all the difference when we needed this urgent support. If you don’t have a bank manager that gets close to what you do, your chances of getting stuff done quickly are jeopardised.

"The Government backed CBILS loan, as well as an extended overdraft, was all agreed very quickly.

"Together, they have been critical in getting us through this period which, like most businesses, put enormous strain on our cashflow.

"Not a single person on our team has so far been made redundant.

"The impact of this pandemic will be felt for years to come by our business because the debt has to be repaid, but hopefully, when this is over, people will go out and support British business as a whole, and hopefully our wonderful hotel and restaurants to help get everybody back on their feet.”

Ms Hooper praised Mr Kedward and his team for building up the Grove into an 'extraordinary business from what was a derelict property just 13 years ago.'

She added: "Their growing success is reflected by their popularity and positive reviews.

"The new facility will secure over 80 jobs within the local community and provide vital liquidity to the business.”