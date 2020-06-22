PEMBROKESHIRE bookshops are amongst the businesses being given the go-ahead to open from today (Monday).
And they appropriately turn a new page in their history during Independent Bookshop Week.
The campaign by the Booksellers Association runs up until Saturday (June 27) and seeks to celebrate independent bookshops in the UK and Ireland.
Amongst more than 500 bookshops who are joining in the campaign is Chapter One, the bookshop at Narberth Museum.
Narberth Museum curator Pauline Griffiths said: "We're re-opening the shop on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the time being and will have all the necessary protective measures in place to reassure browsers.
"Like all small businesses now, we really need the support of local customers.
"There's been a lot of positive community action during the past months and we hope that people will continue to buy local to ensure we stay in business."