BLACKBOARDS asking people about their experience of lockdown have sprung up in Solva and St Davids.

The board are the idea of local resident Connor Stephen.

"I had the idea of painting chalkboards and placing them around Solva and St David's, asking the public different questions on their experiences of lockdown under the name #PositivePandemic," said advertising creative Connor.

Answers penned by the public to Connor's questions include:

"How has your family surprised you in Lockdown?- We're all still alive – no murder charges yet!"

"What have you learnt about yourself in Lockdown?- "It's good to slow down".

"Who will you hug first after lockdown?-My new baby niece who I haven't met yet"

And "What have you created in quarantine?- Tie dye knickers"

"I wanted to give people something positive to think about during the current crisis," said Connor.

"Knowing how witty the public can be, they didn't disappoint; the answers have ranged from the sweet, profound, to the bonkers."