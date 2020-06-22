Concerns are growing as the police continue the search for missing 21-year-old Fishguard man, Billy Miller.

Billy Miller was last seen in the vicinity of Warren Street, Tenby at around 11.30pm on Saturday, June 20.

Both Tenby lifeboats resumed a search for a missing person this morning (Monday, June 22), with the inshore lifeboat launched at around 12.45pm.

Mr Miller is described as white, approx. 5ft 8 inches tall and of a slim build with short back and sides brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue tight-fitting ripped jeans, an oversized grey sweatshirt and a navy blue baseball cap with a red logo.

Anyone who has seen Mr Miller, or anyone who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by phoning 101.