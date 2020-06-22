AIR AMBULANCES across the British Isles will receive vital equipment in the battle against Covid-19 – thanks to generous £160,000 grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

"We know that air ambulance charities have been busier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic," said President of Fishguard & Goodwick Lions Club, Jeffrey Davies.

"They've faced considerable extra – unbudgeted – day to day costs – at the same time as lockdown has affected fund-raising.

"Now, thanks to an emergency COVID-19 relief grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation in the US, we can provide immediate support for this emergency service that touches lives in all our local communities."

Working with Air Ambulances UK, Lions Clubs compiled a list of equipment and supplies needed by individual air ambulance charities – totalling £161,468.

Air Ambulances UK is the national organisation representing, supporting and advocating the lifesaving work of the UK's 21 air ambulance charities and wider air ambulance sector.

As well as their 'day job' - responding to accidents, traumatic incidents and medical emergencies - air ambulances are supporting the Covid-19 response to help reduce the huge burden on the NHS and other public services.

The equipment and supplies they requested, which has been funded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation grant, includes isolation capsules and decontamination units, separation screens, PPE, ventilators, respirators and hoods, a thermal screening camera and monitoring system, compression devices, fluid warmers, an ultrasound cardiac probe, and mobile connectivity devices.

Heather Benjamin, chair of Air Ambulances, UK said: "The donation of equipment and supplies by Lions helps air ambulance charities to support the Covid-19 response and their communities in these extraordinary times and beyond."

Local Lions have also continued to support their communities facing difficulties due to Covid-19. This latest boost for air ambulance charities comes on top of £140,0000 awarded in grants to foodbanks and other causes nominated by Lions clubs across the British Isles.