MEMBERS of the armed services – past and present – were recognised at a special flag-raising ceremony outside County Hall, Haverfordwest, earlier today (Monday, June 22).
In a short ceremony – scaled down this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic – the Armed Forces Flag was raised outside the headquarters of Pembrokeshire County Council.
The flag will fly throughout this week to mark Armed Forces Day, which will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27.
Armed Forces Day - held for the 12th time - is an opportunity for the nation to show support for its servicemen and women.
The flag was raised by council chairman, Dr Simon Hancock, and the authority’s armed forces champion, Cllr John Cole of Merlins Bridge.
With its historical association with the armed forces, the council has shown its support for them in flying the flag every year since the day's inauguration in 2009.
For more information on the Armed Forces go to these websites:
• www.wales-rfca.org/
• www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk
• thevcgallery.com/
Caption