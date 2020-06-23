A SECTION of footpath which was closed due to vandalism will remain closed for up to three weeks, it’s been confirmed.

On Friday, June 12, the Cleddau Reaches footpath near the Bridge Meadow was shut down after repeated criminal damage meant it had become unsafe.

The section is due to remain closed until the weekend of July 11, in order for repairs to be carried out.

However, the footpath on the other side of the river (accessed from the bottom of Crowhill) remains open.

The new accessible footpaths alongside the banks of the Western Cleddau are part of the Cleddau Reaches Project.

Cllr Alison Tudor said: “As the local County Councillor for the Prendergast Ward in which this section of vandalised walk way is situated, I must express my sadness and frustration concerning these mindless acts of vandalism that have occurred.

“As part of the River Cleddau committee, a tremendous amount of time and effort has been put in place by many people in the creation of this walkway, with many people giving up their own personal time to ensure its success.

“The walk way has been utilised by many people during the easing of lock down during the Covid-19 Pandemic, providing an excellent facility enabling people to carry out their daily exercise.

“I am confident that we will open the walk way in the near future, however if any one has any information regarding this act of vandalism please do not hesitate to report it.”

Dyfed Powys Police has been informed of the incidents and anyone with any information is asked to tell the police by calling 101.