FISHGUARD and Goodwick AFC has delivered 200 food hampers to deserving individuals and families in the community over the last three weeks.

What started out as small idea to deliver 25 fruit and veg hampers to ex-players and isolated families, quickly snowballed, with 200 hampers being delivered over four Saturdays.

Recipients were nominated by the general public, either because they were shielding or self-isolating; had had a hard time such as losing a job or had been good neighbours and looked out for others during the lockdown.

Hampers were loaded up onto the Small Moves lorry and delivered to Fishguard, Goodwick, Lowertown, Panteg, Mathry, Letterston and Dinas.

The final hamper run was partly funded by donations from Round Table Fishguard & District and Fishgaurd Town Council.

"Thank you to both organisations for their contributions," said a club spokesman. "Once again, huge thank you to all of the boys down at Total Produce for the packing of the boxes ready for us to deliver

"Unfortunately, today's was the last run. We hope to be back later in the summer with something else, so keep an eye on our social media channels.

"It has been a pleasure to see the delight of recipients and how welcoming everyone has been to us when delivering.

"Please help each other and look after your neighbours and friends."