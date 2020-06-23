MEMBERS of Fishguard and Goodwick RFC have presented Parc Y Llyn with a new tablet as part of a fundraising initiative by Club Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd (CRCC).

The club carried out a virtual fundraising walk through Wales during lockdown. Their route included ‘virtual’ stops are various rugby clubs throughout the various counties of Wales, including Fishguard and Goodwick RFC.

Following this mammoth effort, the club managed to raise over £11,000 for NHS workers and care home staff. As a result CCRC decided to donate an Amazon Tablet to each rugby club they visited to offer to the care home of their choicea.

Fishguard and Goodwick RFC consulted senior players and officials and it was agreed that the club’s chosen care home would be Parc Y Llyn near Ambleston.

The care home said it had very few Covid-19 related deaths and, although they had many affected by the virus, positively , the large proportion of these residents rallied and recovered well.

One of those residents who sadly died was Heulwen Harries; the grandmother of two of the club’s most senior players Mark and Mathew George as well as former bar staff employee Vicky Robb.

“Due to these sad times during the Covid-19 lockdown, the rugby club wanted to acknowledge the heroic work by care workers who were looking after those vulnerable persons and to support the CRCC goal of helping all communities across Wales,” said a club spokesman.

“Both the club and Parc Y Llyn wish to thank CRCC for their very kind gesture and their continued work in supporting communities across Wales.”