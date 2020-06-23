Police are appealing for information after three men attempting to enter a garden in Haverfordwest were scared off by a member of the public.
Fleeing the scene, the three men caused damage to a wall and gate on Barn Street, Haverfordwest, on the evening of Monday, June 8.
A police spokesperson said: "They were disturbed by a member of the public and fled the scene, but did cause damage to a wall and gate upon leaving.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have CCTV footage which shows the area."
If you can help, call 101, visit bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk