The search for missing Fishguard man, Billy Miller, has entered its fourth day.

Police confirmed the search for the missing 21-year-old had resumed this morning (Tuesday, June 23). Tenby's inshore RNLI lifeboat has also been launched.

Billy Miller was last seen in the Warren Street area of Tenby on Saturday, June 20, at around 11.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: "The Tenby, St Govans and Llansteffan Coastguard Rescue Teams assisted Dyfed Powys Police with a missing person search on Sunday (June 21).

"A further search has taken place today (June 23).

"The police investigation is ongoing."

Police were seen searching boats and along the Tenby Harbour yesterday evening (Monday, June 22).

Police issued a description of Mr Miller, describing him as white, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall and of a slim build with short back and sides brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue tight-fitting ripped jeans, an oversized grey sweatshirt and a navy blue baseball cap with a red logo.

Anyone who has seen Mr Miller, or anyone who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by phoning 101.