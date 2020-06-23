Police have released stills from CCTV showing missing Fishguard man, Billy Miller, who has been missing since Saturday, June 20.

Police have continued the search for the missing 21-year-old for a fourth day today.

Following extensive enquiries the last confirmed sighting of Billy is at 2.20am, Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, walking along Bridge Street towards the harbour in Tenby.

Multi-agency searches have been carried out over the last few days and are continuing today. These include police search teams, police dogs, NPAS, RNLI and HM Coastguard.

Police are now releasing CCTV footage of Billy in Sainsbury's in Tenby, taken between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Saturday night, June 20, 2020.

Inspector Reuben Palin said: “The search for Billy is continuing. I hope that by releasing the CCTV it will jog someone's memory.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in Tenby town centre on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning to get in touch.”

Billy is described as a white male, approximately five foot eight inches tall and of a slim build with short back and sides brown hair.

Police searching for missing Billy Miller. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

He was last seen wearing blue tight-fitting ripped jeans, an over-sized grey sweatshirt. In the CCTV he is carrying a rucksack and wearing a baseball cap which he may not have had later on.

Anyone who has seen Billy, or anyone who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by phoning 101.