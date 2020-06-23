The BBC has delayed making those over the age of 75 pay for a TV licence for the second time.

Those aged 75 and over were due to have their free licences scrapped, and would instead have to pay the annual charge of £157.50 from August.

But now, the 3.75 million of the population affected won't have to pay until at least October.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why have the plans been delayed?

Initially, over-75s would have had to begin paying in June, but plans were pushed back to August in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

TV licenses were deemed necessary in keeping over-75s - exorbitantly more at risk from the effects of Covid-19 - informed as the pandemic spread.

Chairman of the BBC, Sir David Clementi, said at the time: "The BBC board has decided to delay changes to over 75s licence fees.

"We are in exceptional circumstances. Now is not the right time. We are fully focused on delivering our services to the public at this difficult time." Could the fee be scrapped entirely?

Tim Davie - due to assume the role of BBC Director General in September - is said to be opposed to scrapping free licences, fuelling hopes things may stay as they are.

But he face opposition from those who say the Beeb must make ends meet.

The corporation has been left with a £125 million shortfall as a result of coronavirus, and last week invited over 19,000 staff to apply for voluntary redundancy.

Those in support of free licenses say the Government should pick up the cost.

Lord Foulkes, the chairman of the All-Party Group for Ageing and Older People, said: "The Government should cover the cost as a social benefit and not burden the BBC, which is already strapped for cash.

"We will continue to work on this vital campaign alongside the likes of Age UK, as well as a growing number of MPs and peers."

Caroline Abrahams, the charity director at Age UK, said: "While many older people are being advised to stay mostly at home, or are too worried to go out, free TV licences for over-75s should continue.

"The last thing they need is to have to get to grips with a new TV licence scheme, or risk prosecution if they get it wrong."

Who will be affected?

The move to charge pensioners will be discussed at a BBC board meeting next month.

If the plan for scrapping free licenses goes ahead, from October the concession will be available only to households where someone receives Pension Credit.

To qualify for Pension Credit, you must live in England, Scotland or Wales and you or your partner must have reached State Pension age. Around 3.75 million pensioners will lose out, it is thought.

Free TV licences for over-75s were introduced by Labour PM Gordon Brown, and were first paid for by a Labour government in 2000.

A new BBC charter which came into effect in 2017 agreed that the corporation would take on the burden of paying for free licences by June 2020; the Government stopped funding free TV licences for over-75s and gave the BBC the responsibility to decide on the future of the concession.

The 2017 Conservative manifesto contained a promise to continue the benefit.