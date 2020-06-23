A Haverfordwest man has denied downloading indecent photographs of children.

Peter Ashley Jones, of Portfield, pleaded not guilty to two charges involving seven Category A and five Category C pictures of children when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, June 22.

Jones, 40, is alleged to have committed the offences in Haverfordwest between May 20, 2015 and November 19, 2018.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Jones was granted unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on July 24.