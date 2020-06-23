A man was punched in the centre of Haverfordwest following an invitation to a pool game.

Richard Wootton, 39, pleaded guilty to assault by beating when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, June 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Wootton, of Tower Hill, Haverfordwest, approached the victim on Castle Square, Haverfordwest on February 28, after inviting him to join him a game of pool.

“He made a comment about him allegedly kissing his girlfriend, then for no reason whatsoever he punched him on his cheek causing him to fall to the floor.”

Members of the public then intervened.

The court heard that Wootton had similar previous convictions.

In a victim impact statement, the man stated he hit the back of his head when he fell, and no longer felt safe coming into Haverfordwest.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He is genuinely sorry for his actions on that day.”

Mr Lloyd said Wootton had been a ‘chronic alcoholic’ for several years, but had been sober for the last seven days.

“This is an unpleasant offence and there are aggravating factors. At the time he was heavily under the influence of alcohol, he is not hiding from that.

“It was a moment of extremely stupid behaviour.”

Mr Lloyd added: “He accepts that his behaviour was a disgrace, but he really has turned a corner.”

Magistrates decided to allow Wootton’s current order to continue and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the victim.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.