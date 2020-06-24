PEOPLE who are waiting to bid for properties on Pembrokeshire’s Choice Homes register are being reassured that the allocations scheme will be re-opened as soon as it is practical to do so.

Although the register is open to all those who wish to register for housing, only emergency lettings have been dealt with recently as a result of Covid-19.

“We appreciate this is a difficult time for those waiting to bid on properties, and would like to reassure those affected by the delay that we will be re-opening the housing register as soon as we can,” said Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing.

“However, we are awaiting further guidance from Welsh Government on the re-housing of those in temporary accommodation before we are able to make a decision on the full re-opening of the Choice Homes Allocations Scheme.”

She said that as a result of Covid-19, there has been an increased pressure on the housing service and demand for accommodation far outstrips the supply of local authority accommodation available.

“We are therefore working closely with partner agencies to combat the difficulties we are facing in delivering suitable temporary accommodation to those most in need,” she added.

In the meantime, anyone who is homeless and need advice, should contact the duty team by emailing housingadvice@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phoning 01437 764551 and asking for the housing advice team.

A council spokesman added: "Please be aware that we are currently receiving high numbers of calls to our housing advice and homelessness team, along with a reduction in staff numbers this week.

"If you require advice and assistance, please be assured that we will return your call as soon as we are able, but this may take longer than normal as we prioritise the most urgent cases."

If you wish to register for the Choice Homes, you can call 01437 764551 or email haalloc@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

For updates on when the Choice Homes register will re-open, please follow the Housing Services Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PCCHousing