Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a body found has been found during the search for Billy Miller.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Miller's family has been informed of the development.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that a body of a male was found in the sea at Pendine beach late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, June 23, during the search for Billy Miller who had been reported missing.
"Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Billy’s family have been informed of this development.
"Our thoughts remain with the family at this time."
Billy Miller went missing on the evening of Saturday, June 20