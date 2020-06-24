A MET Office weather warning has been issued with Thunderstorms set to sweep across Pembrokeshire on Thursday and Friday.
The yellow warning is in place from 4pm on Thursday, June 25, until 9am on Friday and could bring flooding and disruption in places.
The Met Office said: "Thunderstorms may develop across parts of western UK late on Thursday afternoon and into the evening.
"A larger area of thunderstorms is then expected to move northeastwards overnight into Friday.
"Many places will miss the worst of the storms but where they do occur torrential downpours could bring 30-40 mm rain in less than two hours.
"Lightning and hail are also likely to be additional hazards."
The Met Office has issued guidance on how to stay safe during thunder and lighting - which can be viewed here.