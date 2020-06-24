Netflix has announced that a sequel to the family film Chicken Run is in the works.

The streaming giant shared the news on Twitter, confirming that the sequel will be produced by Aardman Animations.

Aardman is the Bristol-based studio behind the original Chicken Run film, who are also known for creating TV duo Wallace & Gromit.

When was Chicken Run released?

Kid-friendly comedy Chicken Run was released in 2000, and featured voice acting from Julia Sawalha, Mel Gibson and Miranda Richardson.

The plot focuses on a group of brave chickens who work together in order to escape being made into pies by villainous farmers, Mr and Mrs Tweedy.

To date, it is the highest grossing stop motion animated movie, bringing in more than $224,000,000 at the box office.

What will the sequel be about?

Netflix says the second instalment will follow Ginger (originally voiced by Sawalha), Rocky (Gibson) and their daughter Molly as they return to help other chickens find the freedom they won in the first movie.

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream - a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world," explains Netflix.

"But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk - this time, they're breaking in."

When can I watch Chicken Run 2?

Production on the new movie is expected to begin next year.

However, due to the time-consuming nature of stop motion animation, it is unclear when the film will be ready for release.

During the making of the first Chicken Run film, one minute of film was completed with each week of filming.

With a run time of 84 minutes, it looks likely that fans could be watching the sequel in 2022 - at the earliest.