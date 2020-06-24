PEMBROKESHIRE school pupils will go back to school for four weeks next Monday, with the last day of term being Friday, July 24.

Pembrokeshire County Council has announced it is supporting a four-week long return to education when schools in Wales re-open next Monday, June 29.

This will allow a "check-in, catch-up and prepare" phase ready for the next academic year starting in September, as envisaged by education minister Kirsty Williams.

The council said it has taken the decision to support a four-week return after canvassing local schools.

Neighbouring Carmarthenshire has ditched plans to extend term for an extra week and will finish on July 17.

Pembrokeshire said the four week decision will be kept under review by the council as it awaits confirmation from Welsh Government on the dates of the second week of October half-term.

It will also be subject to review in case of an increase in the coronavirus R number occurs. The R number, or reproduction number, is the average number of secondary infections produced by one infected person.

"The local authority will continue to work with individual schools, their governing bodies and school unions," said a council spokesman.

"Schools will publicise individual pupil arrangements with parents."